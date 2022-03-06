Big 3rd quarter gives Mercer women SoCon title, NCAA berth

The Paladins, who handed Mercer its only league loss 69-66, were handcuffed when SoCon Player of the Year Tierra Hodges, who averages 18.1 and 12.1 rebounds, picked up her third and fourth fouls in the first five minutes of the third quarter. She finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mercer turned the ball over in the closing minute of the second quarter and the Paladins turned that into a pull-up 3-pointer by Walters for the lead.

“It was a tough way to finish the half,” Bears coach Susie Gardner said. “We should have gone in with the lead. ... I was pretty upset.”

Gardner credited the defense for turning things around in the third quarter, starting with Titus drawing a charge on Hodges barely 90 seconds in.

“We only have a couple players that will take a charge,” she said.

After Houpt's 3-pointer to start the second half, Walters countered to tie the game. Houpt, the league Freshman of the Year, and Titus then combined on nine straight points in two minutes to start a 24-0 run. Doughtery had a 3-pointer at 2:06 to cap the run for a 51-27 lead.

Van Rij's free throw ended Furman's drought of 7:24 but the Paladins finished the quarter 1 of 10 with five turnovers. They even missed half of their four free throws.

After missing two shots to start the fourth quarter, van Rij ended the field-goal drought after 11 minutes, 15 seconds but other than seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, giving them 10 in the game, Mercer never slowed down.

The Bears were 17 of 25 in the second half (68%) to finish at 53%. An 8-of-17 finish put Furman's final shooting at 18 of 52 (35%).

___

Caption Mercer guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) looks to pass the ball away from Furman forward Grace van Rij (14) and Furman guard Janay Outten (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

Caption Furman guard Janay Outten (2) grabs a rebound in front of Mercer forward Allie Thayne (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

Caption Mercer forward Jaron Dougherty (32) and Furman forward Grace van Rij (14) tip off for the start of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek