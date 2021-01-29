Big 12/SEC Challenge highlights play this upcoming weekend

PLAYER TO WATCH

Keyshawn Bryant, G, South Carolina: The Gamecocks junior swingman is having himself a time since returning from the team's two COVID-19 pauses since early December. Bryant is averaging 22 points and seven rebounds over his past four games. He had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds in South Carolina's 83-59 victory over Georgia this past Wednesday. That game didn't start off so great for Bryant, who early on blew an open dunk attempt. Bryant, asked his thoughts after the miss, said, “Don't make contact with Frank” Martin, South Carolina's coach.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Arkansas held Mississippi to 1-of-16 shooting on 3-pointers in a 74-59 victory, its third in a row, this week. The Razorbacks came in seventh in the league in three-point defense. ... Florida kept up its hot shooting, connecting on 52% in a 78-71 win over Vanderbilt where all five starters for the Gators reached double figures. It's the third straight game Florida has shot 49% or better and its third straight victory. ... Tennessee took control near the basket, making 12 of 20 dunks or layups to outlast Mississippi State, 56-53, this past Tuesday. ... Kentucky continued its slide this season, losing for the fourth time in last five games with its 70-59 defeat to Alabama. The Wildcats are next-to-last in SEC offense at 67 points per game and dead last in league shooting. .... Sharife Cooper lifted Auburn to an 889-82 victory over 12th-ranked Missouri with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Auburn hadn't beaten a team ranked that high in nearly two years since an 84-80 victory over then-fifth-ranked Tennessee in 2019.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The weekend action for the women's teams is highlighted by a Top 25 matchup: No. 22 Georgia at No. 8 Texas A&M. For the Lady Bulldogs, its their fourth time in the last six games they've faced a ranked opponent — and so far, so good. Georgia prevailed in close games with No. 20 Tennessee, 67-66, on Jan. 14 and with No. 19 Arkansas, 75-73, this past Monday night. Senior Jenna Staiti leads the Lady Bulldogs with 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. The Aggies are the SEC's second-best shooting team at 48.3% and second in the league in average margin of victory.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) gets by Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr (12) for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Tennessee players celebrate a win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Brianna Pacioka Credit: Brianna Pacioka

Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, is fouled by South Carolina's T.J. Moss, center, as Keyshawn Bryant watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 81-70. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson

File-This March 6, 2020, file photo shows Georgia's Jenna Staiti (14) dribbling while defended by South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan during a quarterfinal match at the Southeastern women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs are back in the Top 25. Staiti leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points a game, but seven other players are averaging at least 5.5 points. Even more telling, 10 players are averaging double-digit minutes per night. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File) Credit: Richard Shiro Credit: Richard Shiro