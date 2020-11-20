Biden wins Georgia, ending long losing streak for Democrats

While not formally a recount under the letter of state law, the hand tally conducted to complete the audit was effectively a recount in practice.

The second tally turned up a few thousand ballots that had previously been uncounted — enough to narrow Biden’s lead but not change the outcome.

Trump and his allies claimed without evidence that Georgia’s election was tainted by widespread fraud, sparking infighting among Republicans as Raffensperger insisted the vote was fair and secure.

Not since Bill Clinton first sought the White House in 1992 had Georgia sided with a Democratic presidential candidate.

Despite Democrats’ long losing streak, many analysts predicted Georgia would prove to be a 2020 battleground. That’s largely because a growing number of non-white voters have loosened Republicans’ grip on the Atlanta suburbs.

Georgia’s embrace of Biden marked a stark political reversal from 2016, when Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points.

Four years ago, Trump was able to coast to victory in Georgia over Democrat Hillary Clinton without having to campaign in the state. Not so in 2020, when the potential for a Democratic upset forced Trump to play defense in Georgia heading into the campaign’s final leg.

Trump held a large rally in Rome, Georgia, the weekend before Election Day, making a return trip to the state not even three weeks after he campaigned in Macon.

Biden traveled in the campaign’s final week to Warm Springs, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought treatment for polio. Former President Barack Obama stumped for Biden in Atlanta the day before Election Day.

Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats ended up on the ballot in 2020, further boosting the state’s political profile. Tight races forced both Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler into runoff elections with Democratic challengers that will be decided Jan. 5.