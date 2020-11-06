Biden takes the lead in Georgia as vote counting continues

Gabriel Sterling, who has overseen the implementation of Georgia’s new electronic voting system, did not offer an estimate Thursday for when he expected counties to finish tabulating their results. He said officials are working diligently and he emphasized his confidence in the legitimacy of the process.

“I think if anybody was going to try to rig a system they might have seen something a little less close than this,” Sterling said. “In this state in particular we take security very seriously. ... We’re going to have a recount for president more than likely and the people will see that the outcome will stay essentially the same."

Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

After each county certifies their total, the state will perform an audit before certifying the results, Sterling said. Counties must certify their results by Nov. 13 and the state must certify the results by Nov. 20.

With margins so narrow in Georgia, Democrats and Republicans along with voting advocacy groups are scrambling to encourage people to fix flaws in already submitted ballots before Friday's deadline to ensure they are counted.

There are two categories of ballots where voters may need to “cure” flaws. One is in mail-in ballots, where voters may have forgotten to sign their ballot or elections workers may have decided that the signature doesn’t match.

The second is provisional ballots, where voters encountered a problem in person at a polling place and cast their vote with the understanding that officials would later determine whether it’s eligible. Some of these will be counted without further action, but if a voter didn’t present a photo identification, they will have to present ID to officials to cure their ballot. Advocates also say that in some cases, voters may need to go to a county elections office if they didn’t show up on the rolls at a polling place to make sure their ballot is counted.

Cam Ashling, a Democratic activist, said she spent Thursday canvassing Gwinnett and Hall counties northeast of Atlanta door to door, although she said she found few voters. She said volunteers are flooding in on the Democratic side to seek out missing ballots.

“I guess they’re waking up to the reality that we can flip Georgia,” Ashling said.

State officials couldn’t immediately provide the number of uncured absentee ballots. Provisional lists are kept at the county level, and there are thousands outstanding statewide that county officials will decide on whether to count.

With 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Georgia's 16 electoral votes could clinch it for the Democrats.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke Thursday evening at an event in Atlanta, along with several Georgia elected officials, and decried the process.

Earlier in the day, roughly a hundred Trump supporters gathered outside the arena. They carried signs that read, “Foolton County=Fraud” and chanted “God bless Trump” and “Stop the steal.” Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene.

On Thursday, Chatham County Judge James Bass dismissed a lawsuit by the Georgia Republican Party and the Trump campaign that raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots; county officials testified that all had been received on time.

Associated Press contributors include Sudhin Thanawala, Jeff Amy, Ben Nadler, Brynn Anderson, Angie Wang and Michael Warren in Atlanta; Jeff Martin in Marietta and Russ Bynum in Savannah.

A election worker hands out ballots to be counted at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

An election worker examine ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Supports of President Donald Trump holds signs during a demonstration outside the State Farm Arena where Fulton County has a voting counting operation, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

An election personnel examines a ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore