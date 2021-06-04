Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

The letter, signed by Chiquita Brooks LaSure, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, noted that the Biden administration has increased funding to market the ACA and expanded subsidies and eligibility for tax credits to buy insurance through the program. It gave Georgia officials until July 3 to factor those changes into updated “actuarial and economic analyses” to see whether their plan would meet federal requirements, including covering a comparable number of people and providing comprehensive benefits.

The governor's office has said private websites will provide better service and offer more options that will increase insurance coverage in the state. Critics worry the move will make it harder to shop for insurance and drive healthy people to cheaper plans that provide limited coverage, increasing insurance premiums for older and sicker people who need the comprehensive benefits required by the ACA. That's because Georgia's move to private website would make it easier for consumers to simultaneously see plans that don’t provide all the benefits required by the ACA.

The Biden administration has previously halted Georgia's separate plan to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state but require recipients to work or engage in other activities.