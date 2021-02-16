Biden administration puts Georgia Medicaid overhaul on hold

“We should take advantage of this,” said state Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta. “Scrap this bad plan and replace it with a full Medicaid expansion. Georgia will save money, insure more people, improve access to health care and boost rural hospitals.”

Kyle Wingfield, who heads the conservative-leaning Georgia Public Policy Foundation, said Kemp should be given an opportunity to prove his plan works.

“We’ve seen work requirements successfully work with other welfare programs,” Wingfield said. “And it would be disappointing to see the Biden administration pull the plug on it before it got a chance.”

Like many other Georgia Republicans, Kemp has taken the same stand as his predecessor, former GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, that a full expansion would be too costly in the long run. Though the federal government would cover 90% of the cost, state officials have estimated Georgia's share would be $200 million a year.

However, there are efforts in Washington to make expanding Medicaid harder to resist. A proposal by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators would require the federal government to require all expansion costs for three years before gradually reducing the federal share to 90% by the sixth year.

Kemp has 30 days to respond to the Biden administration's hold up of his proposal. He could try to renegotiate the waiver, or abandon it altogether.

“It’s a largely positive step forward," said Laura Colbert of the advocacy group Georgians for a Healthy Future. "But there’s a risk that Gov. Kemp and state leaders walk away and leave low-income Georgians with nothing.”