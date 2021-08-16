Biden admin to appeal order blocking oil, gas lease pause

A Louisiana-based federal judge issued the ruling in June, siding with Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states said the administration bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken and the moratorium would cost the states money and jobs.

In a statement on the appeal, the Interior Department said it will proceed with leasing, consistent with the judge's June ruling, while the appeal proceeds. However, the department also said it “will continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies."