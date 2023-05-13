Bichette stars as Blue Jays win 5-2; Braves drop 1st road series

Danny Jansen pushed Toronto’s lead to three with an RBI double off Joe Jiménez in the eighth.

Kiermaier had three hits and scored twice, and Whit Merrifield had three stolen bases and an RBI for Toronto.

Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the second, his seventh, connecting on a 3-2 pitch from José Berríos.

Guerrero hit a leadoff double in the fourth, punctuating his hit with a headfirst slide into second base. He advanced to third on Matt Chapman's infield single and scored on Whit Merrifield's grounder.

Atlanta put runners at the corners with two outs in the top of the fifth but Springer laid out for a diving catch on Eddie Rosario's liner to end the threat.

Toronto tied it in the fifth when Kiermaier beat out a leadoff double to shallow right, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Bichette’s two-out single.

The Braves loaded the bases with nobody out against Yimi Garcia in the seventh but couldn’t break the deadlock. Garcia left after getting Sean Murphy to ground into a fielder’s choice. Swanson came on and struck out Rosario, then got Ozzie Albies to fly out.

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.35) puts his unbeaten record on the line in Sunday’s series finale. The Braves have not named a starter.

