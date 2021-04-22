Bibb County to buy ex-school that now hosts homeless shelter

WXGA-TV reported that Bibb County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to use $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief to buy the former Brookdale Elementary School from the Bibb County school district. It's now being operated as the Brookdale Warming Center and officials intend to continue using it to help the homeless.

“We want to change lives and reach out and give some people a hand up and help them move on to be productive citizens. I think that’s what we’re doing. As an early skeptic, I’m in support of it and I will support it,” said Commissioner Mallory Jones.