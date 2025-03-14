Bethune-Cookman defeats Alcorn State 69-60 in SWAC Tournament quarterfinal

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brayon Freeman scored 19 points off the bench to lead Bethune-Cookman to a 69-60 victory over Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Wildcats (17-15) will play No. 2 seed Jackson State in a Friday semifinal. No. 8 seed Grambling and fifth-seeded Alabama State square off in the other semifinal.

Freeman shot 6 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats. Trey Thomas totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kalil Camara pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.