ajc logo
X

Beshear chosen to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

Georgia News
27 minutes ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as the 2023 states' co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release. In addition to facilitating investments, the states’ co-chair also hosts the commission's annual conference.

The ARC said it invested nearly $240 million in the region last year, which attracted nearly $1.6 billion in private investments. The projects funded will create or retain more than 22,000 jobs and provide training for new opportunities in emerging sectors.

“I am honored to have been chosen by governors of both parties to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission," Beshear said. “ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region.”

Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, said she welcomes Beshear and looks forward to collaborating with him and other governors "as we advance ARC’s mission to bring economic parity and transformational opportunities to the region’s 26 million people.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL trial: Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, T.I., among the witnesses prosecutors, defense could...
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL trial: Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, T.I., among the witnesses prosecutors, defense could...
14h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
9h ago
The Latest
New Biden-picked majority sworn in for federal utility
27m ago
James and the Lakers face the Hawks
2h ago
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117
3h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top