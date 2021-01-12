Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob

King noted the predominantly white mob that stormed the Capitol was met with remarkably less force from police than largely Black crowds that protested racial injustice in cities across the U.S. over the summer.

She praised authorities for pursuing arrests and criminal charges in the week since the Capitol siege. And she said those deserving punishment include Trump, who implored his supporters to “fight like hell” in a speech outside the White House right before the crowd marched on the Capitol.

King said taking no action against Trump would send a message that “it's OK for the leader of the country to act in that way and that there are no consequences.”

“That’s why I’m glad that they have they’ve been talking about the removal and impeachment,” King said. “Even if they don’t succeed, for history they have to do this.”

___

Follow Alex Sanz on Twitter at @AlexSanz.