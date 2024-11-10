Georgia News

Bernhard Langer shoots age again in bid to extend Champions winning streak to 18 years.

Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years
Updated 39 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years.

The 67-year-old German star with a Champions-record 46 career victories, had a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has shot his age or better 22 times on the tour.

“I’ve got to continue to play aggressive and hit as many fairways as I possibly can and as many greens,” Langer said. “The key for me is making putts. I’ve got to try and hit 15, 16, 17 greens in regulation if I can and make a bunch of putts.”

He has fought back after tearing his left Achilles playing pickelball in February.

“It would mean a great deal because of what I’ve been through this year,” Langer said. “And also, I didn’t win this year. It’s the first time in my Champions Tour career that I didn’t win in a season. So yeah, there will be a little extra effort tomorrow.”

Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the season standings, was second after a 63 — poised to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was tied for 14th after a 71.

“The whole goal was to defend the championship this week and, if I do that, then the Schwab Cup’s a bonus,” Alker said.

Alker had a run of five straight birdies, but closed with six straight pars.

Richard Green was third at 11 under after a 63. Alex Cejka had a 68 to get to 10 under, and Jerry Kelly was 9 under after a 66.

Stewart Cink, three strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, shot a 75 to drop to 8 under.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier not in the field. He has never played a postseason tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is 22nd in the standings.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Paul Waring shoots 61 in Abu Dhabi to set 36-hole record on European tour with 19-under...
Placeholder Image

AP

A Lim Kim has hole-in-one, 2 late birdies to take lead into Lotte Championship finale in...
Placeholder Image

AP

Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA...
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ offensive line has improved its pass protection
The Latest
Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia15m ago
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died Saturday at age 86, his family said59m ago
Saturday's Scores2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose