Benteke scores 3 goals to help DC United beat Atlanta United 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Benteke scored three goals — his second hat trick this season — and Jared Stroud had two assists Saturday night to help D.C. United beat Atlanta United 3-2.

Benteke has three multi-goal games this season and is tied with Inter Miami's Luis Suárez for most goals in MLS with 11.

An own goal by D.C. United tied the score early in the second half but Benteke gave them the lead for good when he headed home a corner kick played by Mateusz Klich made it 3-2 in the 55th minute.