Georgia News

Benteke scores 3 goals to help DC United beat Atlanta United 3-2

Christian Benteke scored three goals — his second hat trick this season — and Jared Stroud had two assists to help D
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Benteke scored three goals — his second hat trick this season — and Jared Stroud had two assists Saturday night to help D.C. United beat Atlanta United 3-2.

Benteke has three multi-goal games this season and is tied with Inter Miami's Luis Suárez for most goals in MLS with 11.

An own goal by D.C. United tied the score early in the second half but Benteke gave them the lead for good when he headed home a corner kick played by Mateusz Klich made it 3-2 in the 55th minute.

Atlanta (3-5-3) is winless in six straight since it beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on March 31.

Stoud, on the right side of the penalty area, played a low cross that was redirected back to him for a one-touch entry to Benteke for a header that slipped inside the back post to give D.C. United (4-3-5) a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute.

Thiago Almada converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to open the scoring and give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Stround ran down the right side onto a ball played by Aaron Herrera and played a chip-shot entry to Benteke, who headed home the finish from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 19th.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

DEVELOPING
Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta, suspect dead1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rush
1h ago
Mets LF Brandon Nimmo exits game against Braves doe to pain in his side
Northern lights spotted across Georgia, as far south as the coast
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases