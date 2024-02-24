Benson scores 17 as Texas State defeats Georgia State 68-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 17 points as Texas State beat Georgia State 68-59 on Saturday.

Benson shot 5 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (12-17, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Mason scored 15 points, going 4 of 16 from the floor and 7 for 9 from the line. Davion Sykes was 4 of 10 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Dwon Odom finished with 16 points and five assists for the Panthers (13-15, 7-9). Toneari Lane added 13 points for Georgia State. In addition, Lucas Taylor had 11 points.