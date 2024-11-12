Benson scores 15 off the bench, DePaul beats Mercer 95-64

CHICAGO (AP) — N.J. Benson scored 15 points off of the bench to lead DePaul over Mercer 95-64 on Monday night.

Benson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Blue Demons (3-0). David Skogman added 13 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. CJ Gunn had 13 points and shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (1-1) were led in scoring by Ahmad Robinson, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Alex Holt added 12 points and two steals for Mercer. Angel Montas also had 10 points and eight rebounds.