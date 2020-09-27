Bennett helps No. 4 Georgia rally past Arkansas 37-10

But the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0) dominated from there.

Bennett's pass to Pickens got the lead for Georgia, and he made it 20-10 when he found John FitzPatrick for a 7-yard TD. Eric Stokes then picked off a Franks pass and returned it 30 yards for another score.

Georgia's defense also recorded a safety in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggled offensively for much of the first half. They figured it out in time to roll past the Razorbacks, but they are going to need more consistency to contend in the SEC this season.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks haven't won an SEC game in almost three years, so a halftime lead against the Bulldogs is a positive step.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even with their uneven play, the Bulldogs could move up in the AP poll after No. 3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Georgia open its home schedule against No. 8 Auburn next Saturday.

Arkansas travels to Mississippi State for its first road game of the season.

Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis (2) tires to pick up his fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods Credit: Michael Woods