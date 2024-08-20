Georgia News

Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts
53 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

A first-round pick in 2023, Murphy went down with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He walked off the field under his own power alongside trainers.

Murphy was expected to be a critical cog in Cincinnati's defensive line rotation, especially after the loss of defensive end Cam Sample for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bengals and Colts conducted the joint practice ahead of their Thursday night preseason game at Paycor Stadium.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to miss season following right knee surgery to repair...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. to sit again in Falcons' final preseason game against the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano out indefinitely with torn left bicep
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chiefs' starters to play first half against Lions after breaking camp in St. Joseph...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves sign IF Gio Urshela after Austin Riley goes on IL with broken hand24m ago
Georgia police officer arrested after investigators say he threatened people while...1h ago
Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog