X

Bender scores 21 to lead Mercer past Kennesaw State 81-71

Georgia News | 22 minutes ago
Maciej Bender had a career-high 21 points as Mercer topped Kennesaw State 81-71

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Maciej Bender had a career-high 21 points and Mercer beat Kennesaw State 81-71 on Tuesday.

Ross Cummings had 15 points for Mercer (7-1), Leon Ayers III added 15 points and Felipe Haase had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 17 points. Chris Youngblood had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.