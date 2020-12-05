X

Bender carries Mercer past Columbia International 88-62

Maciej Bender scored 19 points as Mercer romped past Columbia International 88-62

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Maciej Bender scored 19 points as Mercer romped past Columbia International 88-62 on Saturday.

Leon Ayers III and Neftali Alvarez added 16 points each for the Bears (4-0). Alvarez also had eight assists and Felipe Haase had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Julio Rodriguez had 17 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added eight rebounds.

