Belmont visits Kennesaw St.

SUPER SENIORS: Belmont's Grayson Murphy, Nick Muszynski and Luke Smith have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Bruins scoring this season.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Owls have averaged 19.3 foul shots per game this season.