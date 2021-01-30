Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-13 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Knights are 3-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

