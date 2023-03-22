Bell wins Georgia House seat; Clayton sheriff set for runoff

Allen, a former Clayton County deputy, was chosen as interim sheriff in the southern Atlanta suburb with the endorsement of former Sheriff Victor Hill. The ex-sheriff was removed from office after federal jurors convicted Hill of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs. Hill was sentenced last week to serve a year and a half in prison.

Cox is a former deputy in Clayton County who later served as chief of police for Clayton County schools and now is chief investigator for Fulton County's solicitor general.