X

Bell wins Georgia House seat; Clayton sheriff set for runoff

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
56 minutes ago
Eric W

ATLANTA (AP) — Eric W. Bell II won a special election to fill a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives, while Levon Allen and Clarence Cox will go to a runoff for the sheriff's post in Clayton County, according to final unofficial election results Tuesday.

Allen, a former Clayton County deputy, was chosen as interim sheriff in the southern Atlanta suburb with the endorsement of former Sheriff Victor Hill. The ex-sheriff was removed from office after federal jurors convicted Hill of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs. Hill was sentenced last week to serve a year and a half in prison.

Cox is a former deputy in Clayton County who later served as chief of police for Clayton County schools and now is chief investigator for Fulton County's solicitor general.

Allen won about 47% of the vote, while Cox won 29%. Three other candidates trailed.

The Clayton sheriff oversees the jail, although Allen has continued Hill's practice of seeking publicity for his efforts to arrest fugitives and undertake other anti-crime operations outside the jail. Clayton County has a separate police department with a chief appointed by the county commission.

In the legislative race, Bell, a Democratic activist and former Navy officer won more than 60% of the vote in a three candidate field. Now governmental affairs coordinator at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Bell beat fellow Democrat Herman “Drew” Andrews and Republican Della Ashley.

The House District 75 seat, covering central and southern parts of Clayton County including parts of Jonesboro, became vacant earlier this year after Democratic Rep. Mike Glanton stepped down for health reasons.

One House district remains vacant after first-term Democrat Letitia “Tish” Naghise died earlier this month after an illness. Gov. Brian Kemp set a May 16 election to fill the vacancy in House District 68, which includes Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
9h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5
8h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
6h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
6h ago

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Young scores 30 as Hawks complete sweep of Pistons, 129-107
1h ago
NASCAR suspends Williams for parking at start-finish line
4h ago
Debate on Nebraska gender-affirming care bill gets combative
5h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
14h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top