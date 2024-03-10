Georgia News

Beekman shines on senior night as Virginia beats Georgia Tech 72-57

Reece Beekman finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds on senior night and Virginia cruised to a 72-57 victory over Georgia Tech, closing out the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season
3 minutes ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds on senior night and Virginia cruised to a 72-57 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday, closing out the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season.

The Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7) clinched the third seed and earned a double bye in the conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13) tied Notre Dame for 12th place in the 14-team conference.

Georgia Tech and the Fighting Irish square off to begin the first round on Tuesday. Virginia will play on Thursday against No. 6 seed Clemson or the winner of the first-round game between No. 11 seed Boston College and 14th-seed Miami should they upset the Tigers.

Beekman made 8 of 10 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for Virginia. He is the Cavaliers all-time leader in steals, picking up three more. Isaac McKneely sank four 3-pointers and scored 16. Taine Murray added 12 points and three assists off the bench. He hit 5 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers.

Baye Ndongo was the lone player to reach double figures for Georgia Tech, scoring 21 on 8-for-12 shooting. He had nine rebounds and five of the Yellow Jackets' 12 turnovers.

Beekman had 13 points and five assists in the first half and Virginia took a 38-24 lead into intermission. Kyle Sturdivant sank a 3-pointer to pull Georgia Tech even at 15 with 9:11 remaining. Blake Buchanan answered with a basket, Beekman hit 1 of 2 free throws and a 3-pointer and the Cavaliers stayed in front after eight prior lead changes. Ndongo had 10 first-half points for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech got within nine early in the second half, but Murray buried a 3-pointer, Beekman followed with a dunk and Virginia led by double digits the rest of the way.

Virginia has been held to fewer than 50 points six times this season, its most since 1947-48 when it had eight. The Cavaliers topped 50 on a Jordan Minor layup with 14:23 left to play.

