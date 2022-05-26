BreakingNews
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
ajc logo
X

Bee Nguyen, Dee Dawkins-Haigler in Democratic SoS runoff

State Rep. Bee Nguyen speaks at a demonstration rally following the guilty verdict for the Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Nguyen has now advanced to a runoff in the Democratic primary for Georgia secretary of state. None of the five candidates in the race won a majority of the votes, meaning that the top two finishers advance to the June 21 runoff election. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the November 2022 general election. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Combined ShapeCaption
State Rep. Bee Nguyen speaks at a demonstration rally following the guilty verdict for the Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Nguyen has now advanced to a runoff in the Democratic primary for Georgia secretary of state. None of the five candidates in the race won a majority of the votes, meaning that the top two finishers advance to the June 21 runoff election. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the November 2022 general election. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Former Georgia state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler is joining state Rep. Bee Nguyen in a runoff in the Democratic primary for Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler is joining state Rep. Bee Nguyen in a runoff in the Democratic primary for Georgia secretary of state.

Nguyen won about 44% of the primary vote, short of the majority she needed to win outright. Dawkins-Haigler won nearly 19%, enough to advance to the June 21 runoff. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the November general election.

All five Democratic candidates championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The secretary of state’s office grabbed the national spotlight in 2020, when former President Donald Trump turned his wrath on incumbent Raffensperger for refusing to try to overturn Trump’s narrow loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in Georgia.

The other three Democratic candidates were: Floyd Griffin, former mayor of Milledgeville and state senator; John Eaves, former Fulton County Commission chairman; and Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Gov. Brian Kemp landslide boosts GOP outlook for November3h ago
Gwinnett solicitor general Brian Whiteside defeated in primary
1h ago
Bourdeaux is sole Georgia incumbent to lose congressional primary
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice
32m ago
The Latest
Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote
25m ago
Swanson leads Braves against the Phillies after 4-hit game
8h ago
GA Lottery
11h ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top