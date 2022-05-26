Bee Nguyen, Dee Dawkins-Haigler in Democratic SoS runoff

Nguyen won about 44% of the primary vote, short of the majority she needed to win outright. Dawkins-Haigler won nearly 19%, enough to advance to the June 21 runoff. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the November general election.

All five Democratic candidates championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The secretary of state’s office grabbed the national spotlight in 2020, when former President Donald Trump turned his wrath on incumbent Raffensperger for refusing to try to overturn Trump’s narrow loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in Georgia.