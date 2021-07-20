Beck testifies cash from Georgia insurer was for real work

Beck said his goal was to pull down data from tax assessment records on items including the year a structure was built and how many square feet it had. Those numbers helped GUA determine the value that a building needed to be insured for and how much it should charge in premiums

“I thought I could have a program developed that would scrape a lot of tax assessor sites,” Beck testified.

Beck said he understood John Houser, then a board member overseeing GUA, had approved the project after Beck met with him in person. Houser, though, testified last week that he would have brought any such arrangement to the attention of the full board because Beck earning money from a vendor he hired would have violated GUA’s conflict of interest policy.

Earlier testimony alleged Beck siphoned off other money by providing invoices to GUA contractors who in turn billed GUA and sent money back to Beck or entities he controlled. Matthew Barfield, a cousin of Beck, was paid 10% of those amounts to create invoices using a company called Green Technology Services. Beck testified he hired Barfield to keep track of financial records, saying Beck himself is “notoriously unorganized.”

Beck kept 10% of the remaining money after Barfield's cut, and Barfield at first supplied the rest to Beck in cash, later sending the amounts by electronic transfer after moving to Florida. Beck, though, said he didn't keep the cash. He testified he would drive from his home in Carrollton to Newnan or LaGrange to meet with the programmer and hand over thousands in cash.

Of the cash, Beck testified, that's how the programmer “wanted to be paid."

__

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.