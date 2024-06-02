Becchetti provides go-ahead runs with 2-run smash to send Georgia Tech past UNC Wilmington

ATEHNS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Becchetti crushed an 0-2 pitch well past the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth and Georgia Tech beat UNC Wilmington 3-1 on Sunday in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (33-24) advance to the regional final to face Georgia later on Sunday and Monday if necessary.

With the score tied at 1-all, Bobby Zmarzlak singled down the right field line. Becchetti stepped to the plate and fell behind 0-2 in the count before rocking a Zack Taylor changeup over the wall.