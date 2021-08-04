ajc logo
X

Bears sign veteran linebacker Ogletree to 1-year contract

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears have signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since the St. Louis Rams drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in 2013 out of Georgia. He has 7 1/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.

Ogletree was signed to the Jets' practice squad in Week 1 last season, then got released after recording three tackles in two games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Titans receiving corps holding up without Jones, Reynolds
2
Golden Ray’s largest oil discharge delays removal of capsized ship
3
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
4
Calvin Johnson aims to change game with cannabis business
5
AP source: John Collins stays with Hawks for 5 years, $125M
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top