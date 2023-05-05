Bears sign 4 of their 10 draft picks to 4-year contracts

The Bears also agreed to deals with 14 undrafted free agents, including record-setting Division II Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent. He set the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II's equivalent of the Heisman.

The Bears are scheduled to hold their first rookie minicamp practice Friday. ___