X

Bears sign 4 of their 10 draft picks to 4-year contracts

34 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears have signed four of their 10 draft picks to four-year contracts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed four of their 10 draft picks to four-year contracts Thursday.

The Bears agreed to deals with Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

Smith and Sewell — the brother of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell — were selected in the fifth round. Bell and Williamson were seventh-rounders.

The Bears also agreed to deals with 14 undrafted free agents, including record-setting Division II Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent. He set the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II's equivalent of the Heisman.

The Bears are scheduled to hold their first rookie minicamp practice Friday. ___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims 5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

Suspected Atlanta shooter sought Ativan prescription: What does it do?
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozuna, Acuña Jr. power Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins
2h ago
Braves star Acuña Jr. exits after fouling ball off left leg
2h ago
Coroner says 4 dead in killings in south Georgia town
7h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
8h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
17h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top