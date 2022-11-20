Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown on a game-leading 18 carries. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Fields ran for a combined 325 yards in his last two games, setting an NFL record for quarterbacks in a two-game span. He ran for 178 yards against Miami on Nov. 6 and added 147 in last week’s 31-30 loss to Detroit.

“He just keeps growing and growing and growing and getting better,” Eberflus said.

Fields said he battled cramping against the Falcons before hurting his shoulder and was given an IV after the game.

