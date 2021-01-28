Beal leads Washington against Atlanta after 47-point game

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 35.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards.

Trae Young ranks second on the Hawks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.2 points per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 49.9% shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 47 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Deni Avdija: out (health and safety protocols), Davis Bertans: out (health and safety protocols), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.