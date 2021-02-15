BC looks to end streak vs Ga. Tech

YET TO WIN: The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Eagles are 0-12 when allowing 69 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has lost its last five road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 80.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among ACC teams. The Eagles have averaged 10.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com