Bay Area Buzzsaws: Athletics, Giants off to fine starts

Casali's streak ended Sunday, but not until the eighth inning of his team's 4-3 win over Miami.

SUPER SEVEN

It was a former San Francisco star, Madison Bumgarner, who started quite a debate Sunday when he held Atlanta without a hit in the second game of a doubleheader.

Bumgarner, who is with Arizona now, only had to pitch seven innings because of baseball's recent switch to shorter games in doubleheaders. That means his 7-0 victory won't go into the official list of no-hitters, which requires a game of nine or more innings.

The Braves only managed one hit in the entire doubleheader. Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter in the opener.

The Diamondbacks cast their vote on the significance of Bumgarner's achievement by having a spirited celebration around the mound when it was over.

TRIVIA TIME

Bumgarner made his big league debut in September 2009 and remained with the Giants through the 2019 season. Three San Francisco pitchers threw no-hitters during that span. Who were they?

LINE OF THE WEEK

With all due respect to Bumgarner's gem, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitched two additional innings Friday night, when he struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout against Washington.

DeGrom lowered his career ERA to 2.55, taking over the franchise's career lead from Tom Seaver.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Dodgers led San Diego 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth Sunday night. According to Baseball Savant, their win probability peaked at 98.8%, but the Padres chipped away, scoring twice in the seventh, eighth and ninth and eventually winning 8-7 in 11 innings.

That game ended a thrilling stretch in which these two NL West rivals played seven times in 10 days — beginning with an 11-6 Los Angeles win in 12 innings and concluding with San Diego's extra-inning triumph. The Padres won four of the games and outscored the Dodgers 32-30 in total.

HIGHLIGHT

Arizona outfielder Kole Calhoun tried to reach into the crowd to catch a foul fly Friday night at Atlanta. No dice. A young fan wearing glasses reached up and caught it instead — and it was hard to tell who was most surprised after the ball ended up in the kid's glove. Calhoun seemed amused and gave the fan a fist bump.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Matt Cain threw a perfect game in 2012, Tim Lincecum tossed no-hitters in 2013 and 2014, and Chris Heston pitched one in 2015.

Jonathan Sanchez pitched a no-hitter for the Giants in 2009, but that was before Bumgarner was called up.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, center facing camera, and the rest of the team celebrate a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton