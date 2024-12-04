Battle leads Jacksonville against Georgia Southern after 26-point performance

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 5-2 record against teams above .500.

The Dolphins are 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville leads the ASUN with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 4.6.

Georgia Southern averages 64.1 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 63.9 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville's 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakiyah Mays-Prince averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Battle is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Dolphins.

