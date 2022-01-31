Bates, No. 14 Georgia Tech women beat Clemson 69-62

Georgia Tech, which has won four games in a row and seven of their last eight, shot a season-high 60% (25 of 42) from the field, including 8 of 17 (47%) from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets moved a half-game ahead of idle Virginia Tech into sole possession of third in the conference standings, two games back of third-ranked N.C. State (10-0) and a game behind No. 5 Louisville (9-1) — the latter of which beat Georgia Tech 50-40 in Atlanta on Jan. 2 in the lone regular season game between the two teams.

Georgia Tech has won seven straight against the Tigers to even the all-time at 45-45.

Clemson has lost nine of its last 10 games overall, including each of the last three.

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road trip at No. 21 Duke on Tuesday before games at N.C. State on Feb. 7 and Virginia Tech on Feb. 10.

Clemson plays host to Louisville on Thursday.

