Joey Bart's hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning gives Pirates a 4-3 win over Braves

Joey Bart’s fielder’s choice on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to win two in a three-game series
Pittsburgh Pirates' Joey Bart singles off Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias, driving in the winning run, during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Joey Bart singles off Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias, driving in the winning run, during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By JOHN PERROTTO – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Bart’s fielder’s choice on a hard ground ball in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Sunday to win two in a three-game series.

Bart hit a sharp grounder with the infield drawn in that hit off shortstop Nick Allen’s glove and scored Adam Frazier. It was Bart’s second career walk-off RBI.

The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton before the series and replaced him with bench coach Don Kelly. Pittsburgh had lost seven games in a row and 10 of 11 before the change.

The Braves (19-21) failed to reach .500 for the first time this season after winning five of their previous seven games.

Pinch-hitter Sean Murphy pulled the Braves into a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning when he lined a three-run double to left-center with two out.

Dennis Santana (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. The Pirates’ winning rally came against Raisel Iglesias (2-3).

Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the longest outing of his three-year career. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.

Braves starter Chris Sale gave up three runs — two earned — in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Back-to-back singles by pinch-hitter Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes put runners on first and third to start the ninth. Hayes advanced on Bryan Reynolds’ slow roller to second and Andrew McCutchen was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Bart.

Key stat

The Pirates have failed to score more than four runs in 17 consecutive games, breaking the franchise record set in 1908.

Up next

The Braves open a four-game series at Washington on Monday night with RHP Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58) pitching against RHP Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94) while the Pirates begin a three-game series in New York against the Mets with RHP Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77) facing LHP David Peterson (2-2, 3.05).

Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild, left, scores the third of three runs on a three-run double by Sean Murphy off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joey Wentz during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale collects himself between batters during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

