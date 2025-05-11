Bart leads Pirates against the Braves after 4-hit outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -205, Pirates +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves after Joey Bart's four-hit game on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has an 8-13 record at home and a 13-27 record overall. The Pirates have gone 2-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has a 7-14 record in road games and a 19-20 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .381.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .462. Bryan Reynolds is 7 for 39 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles and eight home runs). Matt Olson is 6 for 36 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Braves: 5-5, .198 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (illness), Enmanuel Valdez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.