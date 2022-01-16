Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win

Atlanta, which knocked off New York in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs last year and advanced to the conference finals, has lost 10 straight at home.

“We were tired, but they were tired as well,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “If you’re taking quick shots as we did, you’re bailing the defense out. They don’t have to guard. You’ve got to understand time, score and situation and do a better job of managing getting what you want in that offensive set and not settling for something quick, trying to get everything back quickly.

“We took some quick shots, and the lead ballooned to (17). All of a sudden they have momenum and control of the game.”

Lou Williams’ jumper pulled Atlanta within four at the 8:35 mark of the fourth and Williams followed over a minute later with a 3 that made it 93-91, but that was as close as the Hawks would get before New York’s Evan Fournier drilled a 3 and hit a layup to push the lead to six.

Barrett followed with a 3 and Randle hit a layup that made it 108-100 with 2:51 to play. Fournier’s 3 made it 111-100 before Mitchell Robinson’s dunk gave New York a 13-point lead that ended the suspense with 1:47 remaining.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was impressed with Randle's nine assists and the rest of his team's ball movement.

“I thought Julius made great reads all game long," Thibodeau said. “That got us going, and you can’t say enough about the way RJ is playing also. When those guys are aggressive like that, it opens things up. I thought the rebounding was a big factor. Defense in the first half was really good."

The Knicks led by as many as 17 in the third, but Thibodeau knew the Hawks weren't going away easily.

“We sort of got loose, and you can’t do that," Thibodeau said. “You get loose against a good offensive team, which they are, and they can chop 10 points off in a minute, and they did. Then you’re fighting for your life, and that’s what we did."

Robinson had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Fournier finished with 18 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Cam Reddish, acquired from the Hawks in Thursday’s trade, was out with a right ankle sprain. He watched the game from the bench. ... G Kemba Walker, sidelined with a sore left knee, did not make the trip. He has not played in the last eight games. ... Reserve C Nerlens Noel was not available because of a sore left knee. ... Randle had to leave the game briefly early in the first because of a shoe malfunction.

Hawks: Dropped to 2-11 in their last 13 regular-season meetings against New York. ... G Bogdan Bogdanovich was out with right knee soreness. ... C Clint Capela missed his fourth straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... G Kevin Knox, acquired in the Reddish trade, did not play.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Charlotte on Monday.

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

___

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a lay up as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a lay up as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after dunking the ball over New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after dunking the ball over New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signals to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against New York Knicks Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signals to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against New York Knicks Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball over New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball over New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) puts up a shot over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) puts up a shot over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) loses the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) gourds him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) loses the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) gourds him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball as New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball as New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) cuts off the lane as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) cuts off the lane as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) goes up for a lay up around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) goes up for a lay up around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) dribbles around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) dribbles around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball over Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball over Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) tries to get position for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) tries to get position for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball down court as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Caption New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball down court as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill