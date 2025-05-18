Baribo's penalty kick serves as game winner as Philadelphia Union top Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA (AP) — League scoring leader Tai Baribo recorded his 11th goal on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win over Atlanta United FC on Saturday.
Baribo's goal at the 59th minute occurred after Luis Abram was given a yellow card for a handball. The penalty occurred when Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan came off his line and misplayed the ball attempting a kick to clear.
Kai Wagner gathered the loose ball and a sliding Abram appeared to deflect the ball out of play. However, video review showed the ball hit Abram's right hand before deflection off the right boot.
Baribo went low past the outstretched keeper for the lead.
Union keeper Andrew Rick helped seal the win in stoppage with a save against a Derrick Williams in the center of the box. Rick registered three saves.
Philadelphia (10-3-2) outshot Atlanta 14-9 despite maintaining possession for just a third of the match.
The Union are the first MLS team to reach 10 wins this season and haven't lost a match since a 1-0 defeat against New York City on April 12.
Philadelphia shutout Atlanta (2-8-5) with a 3-0 win on April 19. Atlanta's winless streak stands at eight games.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer
Keep Reading
What we learned in Atlanta United’s late draw with Austin
Winless streak extends to seven despite goal in second minute of stoppage time.
Ronny Deila says starting 11 will change with Atlanta United struggling
Atlanta United is winless in its last six games and haven't scored more than one goal during the span. They play Wednesday at Austin, the second of three matches in seven days
Featured
Credit: special
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law
The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.
Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown
Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.