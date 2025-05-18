Baribo's penalty kick serves as game winner as Philadelphia Union top Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA (AP) — League scoring leader Tai Baribo recorded his 11th goal on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win over Atlanta United FC on Saturday.

Baribo's goal at the 59th minute occurred after Luis Abram was given a yellow card for a handball. The penalty occurred when Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan came off his line and misplayed the ball attempting a kick to clear.

Kai Wagner gathered the loose ball and a sliding Abram appeared to deflect the ball out of play. However, video review showed the ball hit Abram's right hand before deflection off the right boot.