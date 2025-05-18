Baribo's penalty kick serves as game winner as Philadelphia Union top Atlanta United FC

Georgia News
ATLANTA (AP) — League scoring leader Tai Baribo recorded his 11th goal on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win over Atlanta United FC on Saturday.

Baribo's goal at the 59th minute occurred after Luis Abram was given a yellow card for a handball. The penalty occurred when Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan came off his line and misplayed the ball attempting a kick to clear.

Kai Wagner gathered the loose ball and a sliding Abram appeared to deflect the ball out of play. However, video review showed the ball hit Abram's right hand before deflection off the right boot.

Baribo went low past the outstretched keeper for the lead.

Union keeper Andrew Rick helped seal the win in stoppage with a save against a Derrick Williams in the center of the box. Rick registered three saves.

Philadelphia (10-3-2) outshot Atlanta 14-9 despite maintaining possession for just a third of the match.

The Union are the first MLS team to reach 10 wins this season and haven't lost a match since a 1-0 defeat against New York City on April 12.

Philadelphia shutout Atlanta (2-8-5) with a 3-0 win on April 19. Atlanta's winless streak stands at eight games.

Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón #10 dribbles down the field during the match against the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 17, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United)

Credit: Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United

