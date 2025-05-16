Baribo and the Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United

BOTTOM LINE: Thai Baribo leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Atlanta United after a two-goal outing against the LA Galaxy.

United is 2-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 2-3 in one-goal matches.

The Union are 6-2-2 in conference games. The Union are 2-0-1 when they score a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Union won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has three goals over the last 10 games.

Baribo has 10 goals and one assist for the Union. Danley Jean Jacques has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Union: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Pedro Amador (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

Union: Neil Pierre (injured), Andre Blake (injured), Ivan Glavinovich (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.