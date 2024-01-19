Georgia News

Banks, Brafford lead Georgia Southern over Coastal Carolina 73-70

Eren Banks had 19 points and Nate Brafford scored the game’s final three points at the free-throw line in the final 26 seconds to help Georgia Southern fend off Coastal Carolina 73-70
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Eren Banks had 19 points and Nate Brafford scored the game's final three points at the free-throw line in the final 26 seconds to help Georgia Southern fend off Coastal Carolina 73-70 on Thursday night.

Banks was 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Eagles (3-15, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Avantae Parker had 11 points and Brafford scored seven off the bench.

The Chanticleers (5-12, 2-4) were led by John Ojiako, who posted 20 points and nine rebounds. Jon Sanders added 13 points and four assists for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Braeden MacVicar had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

