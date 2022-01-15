Bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia bank worker has been sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to take out more than $750,000 in fraudulent loans.
A U.S. District Court judge ordered a 10-month prison sentence for Jason McMillan of Savannah after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges.
McMillan, 46, used his job as a commercial loan officer at a Chatham County bank to take out four loans between 2009 and 2019, the U.S. attorney's office for Georgia's Southern District said in a news release.
Prosecutors say the loans were taken out using someone else’s identity and fraudulently stated the money was being used to buy industrial farm equipment. Their amounts ranged from $157,000 to $250,000. The bank alerted authorities after an internal investigation flagged the loans.
McMillan admitted in court to spending at least $200,000 of the loan money for personal uses. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $112,430 in restitution.