Georgia News
Georgia News

Banged-up Falcons rule out 8 players for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos, including several starters on defense
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) pulls in a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) pulls in a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)
3 minutes ago

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, including several starters on defense.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickel back Dee Alford (hamstring) were ruled out by the NFC South leaders on the Friday injury report, along with backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral).

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) is sidelined again after reaggravating an injury that already caused him to miss five games. Rookie backer JD Bertrand (concussion) will miss his third straight game.

Along the defensive line, Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and James Smith-Williams (tibia) were also ruled out. Both have played in all 10 games for the Falcons, with Smith-Williams making five starts.

Tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) will be sidelined as well.

The Falcons did get some good news as receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles tendon) was removed from the injury report, and center Drew Dalman is set to return after missing the last seven games with an ankle injury.

In addition, quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was bothered by a sore shoulder and elbow, was cleared to play after practicing Thursday and Friday with no issues.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) fails to pull in a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ injury report: Secondary, defensive line hard hit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes, Dee Alford did not practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Saints
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Two defensive linemen out for Falcons, likely headed to injured reserve
The Latest
12 decomposing bodies found inside a Georgia funeral home have been identified23m ago
Authorities identify 12 of 18 decomposing bodies found at Georgia funeral home
Laken Riley case: ‘She fought for her life. She fought for her dignity’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens