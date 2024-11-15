Banged-up Falcons rule out 8 players for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, including several starters on defense.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickel back Dee Alford (hamstring) were ruled out by the NFC South leaders on the Friday injury report, along with backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral).

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) is sidelined again after reaggravating an injury that already caused him to miss five games. Rookie backer JD Bertrand (concussion) will miss his third straight game.