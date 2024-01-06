Banchero, Magic square off against the Hawks

The Magic are 14-9 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Hawks are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Magic average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (13.8). The Hawks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 120-119 on Nov. 10. Trae Young scored 41 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.7 points, 11.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 23.1 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (calf), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (knee), Goga Bitadze: out (illness), Franz Wagner: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.