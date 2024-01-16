Banchero, Magic square off against the Hawks

The Hawks are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.9.

The Magic are 5-3 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Orlando ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Goga Bitadze averaging 2.4.

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.2%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 117-110 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.5 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: day to day (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (calf), Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle).

