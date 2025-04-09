Georgia News
Georgia News

Banchero has 33 points and 10 rebounds as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

Paolo Banchero had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-112, taking command of the four-team play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By DICK SCANLON – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-112 on Tuesday night, taking command of the four-team play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference.

Franz Wagner scored 22 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points.

Onyeka Okongwu matched his career high with 30 points for the Hawks and added 14 rebounds and three steals. Trae Young scored 28 points and had 10 assists for Atlanta, which has lost four of its last five games.

Takeaways

Hawks: Locked into a play-in position with three games left in the regular season, the Hawks will probably have to win all three, including Sundays season finale against Orlando, to claim the No. 7 spot. They have lost two of three games to the Magic and six of their last eight overall.

Magic: Having won seven of their last nine, the Magic took a two-game lead over Atlanta and a 2 1/2-game lead over Chicago in the race for the seventh spot and homecourt advantage in the play-in tournament.

Key moment

Easy layups by Wagner, Banchero and Cory Joseph, surrounding a technical foul on Okongwu, turned a six-point Magic lead into double figures late in the fourth quarter.

Key stats

The Hawks had 18 turnovers and made just 14 of 41 3-point shots while the Magic were 14 of 34 from deep.

Up next

Hawks: Play at Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Magic: Play Boston at home on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, center, and Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang, right, battle for a deflected shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, tries to shoot over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, fouls Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) as he attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, left, battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, tries to shoot over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Okongwu’s career night not enough as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

31m ago

Okongwu, Young help Hawks beat Jazz 147-134

NBA releases dates for this month’s Play-In Tournament

Teams occupying the seventh through the 10th seeds of both the Eastern and Western Conferences will have at least one day of rest before postseason play begins.

The Latest

FILE - Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) delivers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, April 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Credit: AP

Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros

11m ago

Murphy homers in his return from a rib injury as the Braves beat the Phillies 7-5

29m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

2h ago

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear