Bama-Miami; Clemson-Georgia highlight ESPN's opening weekend

Alabama-Miami will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT and air on ABC, followed by Clemson-Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Notre Dame will play at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Labor Day night game will be Louisville against Mississippi in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The ABC Saturday night matchups for the next two weeks of the season will be Washington at Michigan on Sept. 11 and Auburn at Penn State on Sept. 18.

ESPN will also air Texas at Arkansas on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will air on one of the ESPN networks on Oct. 9 along with Notre Dame at Virginia Tech. Kickoff times are still to be determined.

