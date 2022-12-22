ajc logo
Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game

1 hour ago
Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.

Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.

“Just was a little sore,” Huntley said. "I was just managing it and everything. So, I’m good.”

The Ravens also ruled out defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) for Saturday. Atlanta ruled out offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee).

When Jackson was first injured, Harbaugh said it was not expected to be season-ending. Last year, Jackson hurt his ankle and missed the final four games, all of which the team lost.

Any hopes of a return this week dwindled as Jackson continued to miss practice.

