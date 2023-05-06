BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: King Charles III’s coronation
Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles (22-10, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-11, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.57 ERA, .94 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -245, Orioles +201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 22-11 record overall and a 7-8 record in home games. The Braves have a 6-3 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore is 22-10 overall and 13-6 in road games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with nine home runs while slugging .520. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-38 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Mateo has five doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .289 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (finger), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: AP

