Ball scores 22, Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks 116-106

But the Hornets started to pull away late behind Washington. He knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Terry Rozier followed with an off-balance 3 from the right wing to beat the shot clock and give the Hornets a 105-98 lead with 3:06 left in the game.

Washington then scored an old-fashioned 3-point play off a pick-and-roll pass from Ball to give Charlotte a double-digit lead. Washington drilled another 3 to push the lead to 11 and scored on a dunk off on a pass from Bridges to put the final touches on the win.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Were outscored 60-48 in the paint.

Hornets: Mason Plumlee has been struggling so much from the foul line that the 7-foot center has switched to shooting his free throws left-handed. Plumlee air-balled his first attempt but then returned to the line later in the second quarter and made back-to-back free throws as the crowd erupted in cheers. ... Miles Bridges scored 18 points for Charlotte — all in the first half.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Grizzlies on Friday night

Hornets: Host Mavericks on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Charlotte Hornets forwards P.J. Washington (25) and Miles Bridges (0) bump chests during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Charlotte Hornets forwards P.J. Washington (25) and Miles Bridges (0) bump chests during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) passes the ball while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) passes the ball while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright, left, defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright, left, defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) attempts to block the shot of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) attempts to block the shot of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley